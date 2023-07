BIG PINE KEY, Fla. – The Little Mermaid is not the only person who can play and sing some tunes underwater.

Dozens of divers and snorkelers attended the 39th annual Lower Keys Underwater Music Festival on Saturday.

The one-of-a-kind underwater concert aimed to highlight reef protection.

The festival was held at Looe Key Reef off Big Pine Key.

A local radio station was also able to broadcast the music that was playing under the water.