Detectives investigate after woman killed in West Park shooting

WEST PARK, Fla. – Deputies in Broward County are investigating a deadly shooting.

It happened Saturday at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of the 5500 block of Southwest 18th Street in West Park.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies and fire rescue workers responded to the scene after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman who had been shot. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.