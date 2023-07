OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A car fire caused a traffic slowdown overnight on I-95 in Broward County.

Flames engulfed a car in the southbound express lanes of I-95 near Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park.

Smoke could be seen billowing up from the flaming vehicle.

Firefighters arrived and were able to put the fire out.

Officials have not said what caused the blaze or if anyone was injured.