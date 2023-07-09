89º

March in North Miami joins many across the globe protesting humanitarian crisis in Haiti

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

March held in North Miami against the humanitarian crisis in Haiti. (WPLG)

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – People around the world protested in unity on Sunday.

They came together against the humanitarian crisis in Haiti.

Thousands in South Florida joined the demonstration, marching through the streets of North Miami as part of the Relief for Haiti effort.

It aims to draw attention to an increase of gang violence that is plaguing the country.

The United Nations has described conditions in Haiti as a human rights emergency.

The UN cited poverty and a lack of basic services as the fuel for the ongoing gang activities.

