Frost Planetarium brings back ‘Laser Evenings’

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Frost Planetarium brings back "Laser Evenings" (Courtesy: The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science)

MIAMI – The old days of going to the Planetarium are back. The Philip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is bringing back its “Laser Evening” experience this Friday.

The Miami planetarium’s 67-foot dome will be buzzing with the sounds of The Beatles: Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, U2, Michael Jackson and Bob Marley on July 14 from 7:00 p.m. until 11:45 p.m.

The museum is located at:

1101 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL 33132

The cost is $10 per adult; $8 per child (ages 4-11). Members receive a 20% discount on all Laser Evening shows.

Refreshments and light snacks will be available for purchase in the Main Atrium until 10 p.m.

Onsite parking is available in the museum garage for an $8 flat rate starting at 6:00 p.m. on all Laser Evenings.

For more information about the schedule and/or to purchase tickets, click on this link.

