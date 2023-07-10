Kids eat free at Dadeland Mall every Monday this summer

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – School is out for summer and parents across South Florida are looking to fill those days with activities and fun.

Dadeland Mall, at 7535 N Kendall Dr. in Miami, is offering up free food and treats for kids every Monday through Sept. 4.

Adults can mention the offer at the counter of several restaurants included in the list below to receive a free kids item with any purchase:

Arepasmania : Buy one (1) full arepa meal and get one (1) free kids mini-arepitas. Buy two (2) full sized meals and get one (1) free side of mini-empanadas or tequeños.

Auntie Anne’s Pretzels: One (1) free original or cinnamon pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel combo.

Cantina Catrina : Receive one (1) complimentary meal with the purchase of one (1) adult entrée.

Charleys Philly Steaks : One (1) free kids meal with the purchase of one (1) entrée at full price. (min. of $10)

Chimney Cake & Co .: purchase one (1) regular sized cone and get one (1) free mini cone with ice cream.

Churromania : Buy a 14 pc of twist mania churros and receive one (1) free kids 6 pc.

Haagen-Dazs : Receive one (1) free scoop of ice cream in a mini cup or sugar cone with a minimum purchase of $5.

Il Macchiato: Receive one (1) free cup of cookies with any food purchase.

For more information on the summertime offer, click on this link.