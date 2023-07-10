Police: Pembroke Pines man drowns pit bull terrier after dispute with family members

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – A 25-year-old man from Pembroke Pines was arrested Sunday night after he drowned his family’s 6-year-old pit bull terrier named Unity, authorities said.

According to his arrest report, Corey Vaughn Dacres got into an argument with family members before leaving his home in the area of Northwest 78th Terrace and First Street with his family’s dog.

Police said Dacres then walked to the community pool within the Advenir at San Tropez apartment complex, threw the dog over the 5-foot fence surrounding the pool area and then jumped the fence after the dog.

According to the report, Dacres then got into the pool with Unity and drowned her.

His mother told police that he then returned home and told her, “I killed the dog,” the arrest report stated.

Police said Dacres went to the pool with a responding officer to show him where he left the dog, and Unity was found at the bottom of the pool in three feet of water.

She was then removed from the pool and determined to be deceased.

Dacres provided a statement to detectives, however that statement was redacted from the publicly released report.

He was arrested on a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty and transported to the Broward County Main Jail.

“Pembroke Pines Police officers thoroughly investigate all crimes within our city, including those where animals are victimized,” the police department said in a news release. “Cruel or inhumane treatment of animals or pets is a crime, and anyone charged can be subject to arrest, fines and any other penalties under the law.”