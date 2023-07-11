BSO: Tow truck driver hit, killed while working in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman struck and killed a tow truck driver working in North Lauderdale on Saturday, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The agency released information about the crash Tuesday.

According to BSO, just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, Tawanda Hanberry was driving a 2012 Lincoln MKX SUV and lost control of her vehicle while driving along West McNab Road near State Road 7.

Deputies said she began to slide and rotate clockwise moving towards the parked tow truck. The driver of the tow truck was wearing a safety vest, standing on the driver’s side of the truck, operating the flat bed, when Hanberry hit him.

BSO deputies and fire rescue crews responded to the scene. After paramedics took the driver to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Authorities did not identify the tow truck driver, citing Marsy’s Law.

Deputies said their investigation is ongoing. They said Hanberry remained at the scene and was cooperative.

It’s unclear whether she’ll face any charges.