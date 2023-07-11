FHP: 3 hospitalized following 3-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a three-vehicle crash in southwest Miami-Dade that left three people hospitalized Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

According to FHP officials, the incident occurred in the southbound lanes of the Don Shula Expressway in the area of Killian Parkway.

Authorities said a white Infiniti sedan collided into a GMC pickup truck, causing the GMC to collide into a white Toyota sedan, which then caused the GMC to overturn.

Sky 10 flew over the scene around 11 a.m. where authorities were inspecting the overturned GMC.

Sky 10 cameras also spotted paramedics assisting a man on a stretcher who appeared to be alert and conscious.

According to FHP, three people were transported to Jackson South Medical Center, one of whom was listed as a trauma alert and is currently in stable condition.

Authorities said there are currently two travel lanes flowing in the area of the crash and the cause of the crash is being investigated at this time.