MIAMI – The city of Miami Department of Fire-Rescue is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

On Saturday, July 15 the department will be hosting an event at Regatta Park in Coconut Grove.

There will be food trucks, music and bounce houses for families, as well as several fun firefighter-related events.

Firefighters will compete in tug-of-war and other competitions, and they will host displays and demonstrations as well.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.