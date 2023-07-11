Police: 15-year-old driver causes rollover accident after confusing gas and brake pedals

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A teenage driver was injured in a rollover accident in Lauderhill.

It happened in the area of University Drive and 50th Street on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the 15-year-old driver was with her father on University Drive when she tried making a right turn at 50th Street.

She confused the gas and brake pedals, causing the vehicle to rollover, police said.

The girl was taken to Coral Springs Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Her father was not hurt, police said.