Skateboarder shot after argument in Miami Gardens, police say

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police investigated a shooting that sent one person to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the victim was riding a skateboard in the 16700 block of Northwest 16th Avenue at around 2:15 p.m. when he and the suspect got into a verbal argument that later turned physical.

Police said the suspect then shot the victim and fled in a white sedan. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews later airlifted the victim to a local hospital.

Authorities didn’t specify whether the victim or suspect were adults or minors. Police didn’t elaborate on the victim’s condition as of about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Sky 10 flew over Northwest 18th Place and 18th Court soon after the shooting, where police officers surrounded a white sedan and had at least one person detained, though it’s unclear if it was connected to the case.

A number of officers with both Miami Gardens police and the Florida Highway Patrol were also seen at the Northwest 17th Street offramp from the Palmetto Expressway.

Authorities said their investigation continued Tuesday afternoon.