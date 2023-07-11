VIDEO: Meat thief stuffs backpack, pulls knife on West Miami grocery store worker

WEST MIAMI, Fla. – A man walked into a West Miami grocery store and stuffed his backpack to the brim with fresh salami and other products — and was not about to let an employee stop him from making off with the meat.

Police said they’re now looking for the suspect caught on camera in the July 3 robbery.

The carnivorous caper happened at the Sabor Tropical Supermarket, located at 6190 SW Eighth St., near 62nd Avenue.

The video shows the suspect filling his backpack with about $400 in meat products, mostly salami, according to the store’s manager.

A store worker is then seen confronting him, at which point the bandit pulls out a pocket knife and threatens the employee, who then backs away. The suspect then continues to steal more meat before walking out of the store and riding away on a bike.

The store’s manager told Local 10 News that the man said “I hope I can eat all of this before they catch me” before leaving the premises.

West Miami police, whose station is right behind the supermarket, are asking anyone with information to give them a call.

Tipsters can also call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Watch the full video: