Aventura residents protest new pickleball courts being built over residential park

AVENTURA, Fla. – Protesters gathered in Aventura on Tuesday outside a city commission meeting.

Many of them were wearing green, with some even dressed as trees.

They were protesting plans to remove 33 trees to make way for new pickleball courts in a residential park.

“We are not against the pickleball courts. We are only asking them to relocate the pickleball courts and save all the trees they are planning to kill,” one protestor said. “Aventura nature is our treasure and they are destroying it. I don’t know why, what is in their minds. Aventura needs to be kept as is, natural and beautiful.”

Organizers said the land was donated to be maintained as a green space and that the city has ignored cease and desist lets from the grantors of the park.