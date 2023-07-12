Board votes to protect Brickell construction site following discovery of prehistoric artifacts

A Miami city board voted to temporarily protect part of a newly uncovered prehistoric settlement in Brickell.

MIAMI – A Miami city board voted to temporarily protect part of a newly uncovered prehistoric settlement in Brickell.

The vote took place on Monday afternoon.

Initially, the settlement area had been slated for redevelopment.

The board unanimously approved its preliminary designation as a protected archaeological site.

This comes after archaeologists dug up artifacts and fossils dating back thousands of years at the construction site.

The vote stops developers from issuing any demolition or major building permits on the property for at least six months.