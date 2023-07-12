‘Do you love me?’ Woman asks boyfriend while choking him during dispute in South Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A woman was arrested Tuesday after she was accused of biting and allegedly choking her boyfriend during an argument at a home in South Beach, authorities said.

According to a Miami Beach police arrest report, Natallia Tsaluika, 29 is facing two counts of battery on a police or correctional officer, and one count each of domestic battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, criminal mischief and resisting an officer with violence.

Police said officers were dispatched to a home in Miami Beach after a 911 caller was heard saying, “Can I get emergency to 1244 Pennsylvania Avenue please?” before hanging up around 2:45 p.m.

Authorities said officers were unable to gain entry to the home when they arrived so they called a 911 dispatcher to call back the complainant.

The complainant’s phone appeared to be off, but police said they noticed a man exiting the home and flagging down officers.

According to the report, the man told police that he was involved in a physical altercation with Tsaluika, who he said was his girlfriend of 10 months.

Police said the victim had visible injuries to his fingernails and neck and he claimed that Tsaluika had bitten him and choked him.

Investigators said as Tsaluika was choking the victim, she asked him, “Do you love me?” before stuffing an object in his mouth.

The victim told police he was unsure of what the object was, but he claimed to not have swallowed anything, according to the arrest report.

After officers escorted Tsaluika back to the home to interview her, she tossed items around the room and was “visibly angry,” police said.

Authorities said the victim told police that he believed she did not suffer from any diagnosed illnesses, but suspected that she might suffer from bipolar disorder.

While attempting to place Tsaluika under arrest, police said she began to resist officers by kicking them.

After further investigation, detectives said that Tsaluika had some wine and at some point in the day, received a text message from another woman, which led her to fight with her boyfriend.

Police said Tsaluika also got a hold of the victim’s cellphone and changed the passcode so that he could not unlock it to call police.

Investigators confirmed that Tsaluika and the victim have been in a relationship for 10 months and have no children together.

According to detectives, Tsaluika was being transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center in Aventura when she became irate and later kicked a partitioner inside of a Miami Beach police vehicle.

After being cleared from the hospital, she was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Although Tsaluika’s arrest report lists her as a Miami resident, she was placed on an immigration hold Tuesday where her bond has not yet been determined, according to jail records.