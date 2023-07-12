Homestead woman charged with child neglect

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A Miami-Dade County woman was arrested and charged with child neglect.

Police said they found 46-year-old Felicia Bailey on Monday afternoon with a 3-year-old who was lethargic and “slightly dazed, wearing no shoes, soiled clothes,” according to an arrest report.

Officers also noted the child had bite marks on his face.

When questioned about an open beer can nearby, Bailey told police she had been drinking.

After checking their records, officers found that Bailey had a previous child neglect case from January, as well as an open warrant and an active restraining order against the victim.

Officers took Bailey into custody on several charges, including a felony charge of child neglect.

The Florida Department of Children and Families took custody of the child.