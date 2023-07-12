Police: 4 teens arrested after shooting at Miami-Dade cops

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Four teenagers have been arrested after they shot at members of the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Robbery Intervention Detail, authorities announced Wednesday.

According to a MDPD press release, the teens were riding in a white Hyundai sedan just before 11:40 p.m. Tuesday when the driver failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Northeast 150th Street and Sixth Avenue.

Police said RID officers witnessed the traffic infraction and activated their emergency equipment in an attempt to pull over the vehicle, but the driver fled from the officers.

“As the vehicle fled, the front passenger extended his arm outside of the window and fired multiple shots towards the officer(s),” the press release stated. “A pursuit ensued and the vehicle stopped at NE 123rd Street and NE 13th Avenue, where four subjects bailed out and fled on foot.”

Police said a perimeter was established and the four suspects were apprehended with help from the police department’s aviation and K9 units.

They were identified Wednesday as Jose Perez, 19, Xavier Kerin, 17, Michael Alisma, 17, and Jurode Jean Claude, 16.

Police said the gun used in the shooting was recovered at the scene. No officers were injured.

Authorities confirmed that the suspects are still being interviewed by detectives and charges are pending.