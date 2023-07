The City of Pompano Beach adds new beach wheelchairs for special needs guests.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The City of Pompano Beach is helping beachgoers with special needs have better access, with the addition of new beach wheelchairs.

The beach wheelchairs are equipped with sturdy, all-terrain wheels.

According to the city’s website, the public beach has two beach wheelchairs available to residents and visitors.

The beach chairs are available seven days a week on a first-come, first-served basis at Lifeguard Stations 2 and 7.

