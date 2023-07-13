Beauty queen from Plantation crowned Miss Florida; now prepping for Miss America contest

(Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

PLANTATION, Fla. – A local girl is getting ready for the big time. She will be representing Florida in the Miss America pageant.

Juliette Valle, who is from Plantation, was recently crowned Miss Florida 2023 during the pageant in Lakeland.

Valle, 22, graduated from the University of Miami last year with a degree in Political Science.

She minored in Broadcast Journalism and Music.

Valle has now returned to Plantation to prepare for the Miss America contest.

“I am excited and overwhelmed that my dream has become a reality,” Valle told Local 10 News. “I can’t wait to represent Florida on the national stage.”

She will also be making public appearances all over South Florida.