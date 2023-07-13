BSO detectives search for missing 16-year-old girl from North Lauderdale

Detectives said Isabella Monsanto was last seen around 7 p.m. on July 7, near the 2100 block of Southwest 81st Avenue.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl from North Lauderdale who has now been missing for nearly one week, authorities confirmed Thursday.

Detectives said Isabella Monsanto was last seen around 7 p.m. on July 7, near the 2100 block of Southwest 81st Avenue.

According to investigators, Monsanto is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighs around 100 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket and sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Monsanto’s whereabouts should contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or the BSO non-emergency number 954-764- HELP (4357).