Former Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commissioner, ‘volunteer Santa’ jailed on child porn charges

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. – A man who once served as a commissioner and fire chief in the Broward beachside town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea was accused of transmitting child sexual abuse material Thursday.

James Silverstone, 62, was booked into the Broward County Jail following his arrest Thursday on 10 child pornography charges.

“In late April, BSO detectives began investigating a computer user downloading child pornography,” Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd said. “More than 210 files contained images and videos of child pornography. Further investigation led to the development of Silverstone as a suspect.”

Codd said detectives seized “a number of electronic devices” in May after executing a search warrant at Silverstone’s home on Miramar Avenue.

“On those devices, detectives located hundreds of additional videos and photos of child pornography with some involving children as young as infants engaged in sexual acts,” Codd said.

Authorities said in addition to his government roles, Silverstone has served as a “volunteer Santa Claus” in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea in past years.