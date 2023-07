Superstar actor Tom Cruise made a surprise stop in South Florida on Tuesday night.

He showed up at Sunset Place for a screening of “Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One.”

Fans erupted in cheers when they saw the Hollywood legend walk into the theater.

Cruise was with the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie.

The two were on a special mission to visit four cities in 24 hours.

They made it to Toronto, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta and ended the night in Miami.