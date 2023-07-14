No lions and tigers, but a bear, oh my! in a Homestead neighborhood

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A wild scene in Homestead after a Black bear is caught on camera roaming through a neighborhood, even going up to someone’s front door.

There’s a search on now for the bear, who officials say is still out there somewhere.

Plenty of video cameras caught the bear at different locations around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Ring cameras show the bear walking up to a front door and then leaving that house, but staying in the neighborhood.

Most of the video was captured in the Isles of Oasis neighborhood on 147th Avenue and Pacific Drive.

The bear was also spotted near Baptist Health Homestead Hospital. A social media post from a person inside the hospital said the lockdown happened in the emergency room where she was and lasted for about 40 minutes.

Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Homestead police said they are currently working to get the bear off the streets.

The area of Homestead has been under a lot of development recently and many times, development will upend wildlife.

According to the FWC, “as bears become ‘food-conditioned’ (dependent on a food source) they are more likely to frequent residential areas and cause property damage to get these unnatural food sources. Over time, they become ‘habituated,’ gradually losing their fear of humans and will return frequently to locations with accessible food.

Officials are suggesting that people be aware of their surroundings.

See FWC recommendations about what to do if you encounter a bear.