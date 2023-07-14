Carls Jr. set to open first Florida restaurant in Doral

FILE - In this May 25, 2011, file photo, a man walks past a sign for a Carl's Jr. restaurant in San Bruno, Calif. The fast food chain released an advertisement on March 29, 2017, suggesting it intends to ditch its racy advertising in an effort to focus on its food. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

DORAL, Fla. – If you remember eating the charbroiled burgers at Hardee’s growing up in South Florida, you will soon feel the nostalgia because its fast-food corporate cousin Carl’s Jr. is coming to Doral.

The California-based fast-food chain is bringing its black angus thick burgers and hand-breaded chicken tenders east of the Mississippi and is expected to open a restaurant in Doral later this year.

“Carl’s Jr. is known for serving impossible to ignore flavors, so we are excited to bring our iconic brand to South Florida where audacious is a lifestyle and we’re sure to fit in,” said Chris Bode, chief operating officer of CKE Restaurants, said in a news release.

Nearly two decades ago, Carl’s Jr. was well known out west for its racy ads, featuring Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian.

Carl’s Jr. was founded in California about 80 years ago and has more than 1,000 restaurants in the western parts of the United States.