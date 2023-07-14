Miami-Dade, Broward under Heat Advisory through Sunday evening

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The National Weather Service has extended a Heat Advisory for Miami-Dade and Broward counties until Sunday evening.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to be in the low-mid-90s. However, combined with the humidity the heat indices will be between 105 to 110 degrees. The advisory is now in effect through 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Palm Beach County is also under a Heat Advisory Friday.

According to Local 10 meteorologist Julie Durda, there will be a chance for some storms in the afternoon, but it will not be a washout of a forecast.

The National Weather Service issues a Heat Advisory when a heat index of 105 degrees or higher is expected for at least two hours.

According to the NWS, the high temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

People are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room and stay out of the sun, if possible.

“Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances,” the NWS states on its website. “Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.”

Anyone overcome by the heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. If you believe someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911.

Click here for the latest information from the NWS.

Stay informed on the latest forecast with Local 10′s Weather Authority.