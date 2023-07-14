Deputies: Florida mother attempts to steal her baby out of NICU, stabs 3 hospital employees

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Thursday night after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said she stabbed three hospital employees after trying to take her baby out of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital.

According to deputies, hospital staff found 31-year-old Kendra Greene entering the NICU unit and removing her five-day-old infant from the ventilator.

Authorities said as Greene was attempting to leave the hospital with the infant, several hospital staff members attempted to intervene when she pulled out a knife and injured three staff members.

Investigators said Greene dropped the infant off to a family member and fled before the deputies arrived.

According to the PBCSO, the infant was transported back to Palms West by the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, who reported her to be in stable condition.

All three staff members received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and were discharged the same evening, authorities said.

According to jail records, Greene was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail around 4:30 a.m. Friday and faces multiple charges that include two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count each of aggravated child abuse, battery and resisting an officer without violence.