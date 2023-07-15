Fort Lauderdale woman celebrates 103rd birthday with loved ones

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman celebrated her 103rd birthday a few weeks early with family, friends and loved ones on Saturday afternoon.

Theodora Walters, who lives in Fort Lauderdale, was surrounded by loved ones at a home near the 500 block of Southwest 38th Terrace.

Carla Murray, Walters’ granddaughter, invited Local 10 News to join in for the special pre-birthday celebration.

When asked what the key was to long life, Walters’ family members told Local 10 News that she is “good to people, always helping out and gives lots of love.”

They also said that she never went out to dinner and always made sure that she cooked.

Walters will be turning 103 on June 30.

Local 10 viewers are encouraged to wish her a happy birthday in the comment section below.