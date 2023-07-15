Police: 3-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in southwest Miami-Dade canal

A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a Miami-Dade canal early Saturday morning, police said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 3-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being found unresponsive in a southwest Miami-Dade canal early Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported just after midnight near Southwest 212th Street and 119th Avenue, in the Goulds area of southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade police told Local 10 News that officers responded to a report of a missing 3-year-old boy when they found the toddler unresponsive in a canal close to his home.

Authorities said they began life-saving efforts and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the boy in critical condition to Baptist Health Homestead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said they are actively working to find out more about the circumstances of the incident and have not released any more information at this time.