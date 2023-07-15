Police: Motorcyclist in critical condition following hit-and-run crash in northwest Miami-Dade

Police investigating hit-and-run crash that left one motorcyclist injured early Saturday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one motorcyclist injured in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, the crash was reported on Northwest 103rd Street and Northwest 35th Avenue, in the area of Miami’s West Little River neighborhood.

Authorities said a man was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Northwest 103 Street when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

According to police, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma in critical condition.

Police did not confirm if any arrests were made following the crash and the victim has not been identified.