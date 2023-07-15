Tyreek Hill predicts he’ll have 2K yards, Dolphins will win Super Bowl this season

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) yells as he is introduced to the fans before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

MIAMI – Tyreek Hill is expecting big things during the 2023-2024 season.

The All-Pro receiver said this week he’ll enter the record books while helping the Miami Dolphins end their Super Bowl drought this upcoming season.

“I’ll break 2,000 (receiving) yards (this season),” Hill said on the latest edition of his “It Needed To Be Said” podcast. “All I’m gonna say is 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get, bro, before I leave this league. And y’all think Cheetah gonna leave without doing something he promised himself?”

“Two thousand yards and another Super Bowl, we getting that,” he added.

Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson holds the single-season record for receiving yards with 1,964 in 2012.

Hill set career highs with 1,710 yards and 119 receptions in his first season with the Dolphins last year.

The 29-year-old said in April that he intends to play 10 seasons in the NFL and retire at the end of his current contract with Miami. The seven-time Pro Bowler is currently signed through the 2026 season, according to spotrac.com.

In 2022, Hill helped the Dolphins make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, but their run ended with a wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills under third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson.

The Dolphins haven’t won a Superbowl since lifting the Lombardi Trophy in back-to-back seasons in 1972-73.

Hill and his teammates will be looking to change that as the regular season begins in just 54 (Zach Thomas) days.