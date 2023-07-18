Miami police honor girl they say bit accused kidnapper to escape him

MIAMI – A brave little girl was honored by the Miami Police Department on Tuesday.

Six-year-old Lyric escaped from an accused kidnapper when she bit him after he grabbed her outside her apartment building.

Miami police said you could see the suspect, Leonardo Vanegas, scoping out the apartment complex off Northeast 65th Street and 2nd Avenue in early July.

Police said he grabbed the girl and she fought for her life.

“He picked me up and then he slapped me,” she said at the time. “Then he threw me on the floor and started running.”

As part of Tuesday’s celebration, Lyric received a new bicycle, a doll and a little police badge.

After all this, Lyric said she wants to be a police officer to protect others.

Her dad was in tears. He said he’s just grateful his little girl is here.