Florida man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game

LARGO, Fla. – A Pinellas County man claimed a $1 million prize playing the 50X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery confirmed Wednesday.

According to Lottery officials, Robert Degrace, of Largo, claimed his prize at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

Degrace bought the winning ticket at AJ Convenience Store in his hometown.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in October 2022 and features more than $101 million in cash prizes, including four top prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are 1 in 3.8 million.”