Police: Man with last name ‘Servants’ could serve prison time after igniting man’s car with Molotov cocktail

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man with the last name “Servants” may serve time in prison after lighting a vehicle on fire with a Molotov cocktail in Miami-Dade County last Saturday, authorities said.

Miami-Dade police detectives responded to a vehicle fire that was reported around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in front of the Wivalka Performance auto repair shop, located near the 4300 block of Northwest 32nd Avenue.

Police said they spoke with the victim on Tuesday who provided surveillance video of the incident.

According to authorities, surveillance video showed Amos Lee Servants, 46, walking from Northwest 32nd Avenue and turning onto Northwest 43rd Street when he walked towards a 1983 dark blue Mercedes-Benz and set the vehicle on fire by using a Molotov cocktail.

Shortly after flames erupted from the vehicle, Servants was seen walking northbound on Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 32nd Avenue, police said.

Detectives said they were able to identify Servants on the video surveillance from a previous unrelated arson case.

After reviewing additional surveillance video from the store owner of Wilvalka Performance, police said Servants was inside the store just two hours before the incident and was wearing the same clothing at the time of the incident, according to the arrest report.

According to the report, Servants was later taken into custody by Miami-Dade police detectives around 5:30 p.m. near the 9100 block of Northwest 25th Street in Doral, where authorities said they found narcotics on Servants at the time of his arrest.

After transporting Servants to Miami-Dade Police Department headquarters for further questioning, Servants admitted that the owner of Wilvalka Performance owed him $200 after he completed a job for him, although Servants did not say what kind of work he performed to earn the money, according to police.

Servants said when it was time to get paid, the owner blew him off and told him to come back later, detectives said.

After asking Servants who owned the vehicle, he stated it belonged to the owner that worked in the “yellow building,” according to the report.

According to investigators, Servants told police he smokes crack and couldn’t remember everything that happened.

Police said Servants became uncooperative and stated that he wanted to “go to his cell.”

According to detectives, authorities confirmed that Servants was wearing the same exact outfit that he had on during the incident when he was being interviewed.

Jail records show Servants was arrested and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, where his bond was set at $13,000.

According to court records, Servants was previously released from jail after facing unrelated felony charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree arson.