MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Residents in South Beach are being told to boil their water as crews work to repair a water main break.

A private contractor hit a 20-inch line in the vicinity of Alton Road and Sixth Street on Thursday afternoon.

A precautionary boil water notice has been put in effect for all areas south of 23rd Street from the ocean to the bay, including the Sunset Harbour neighborhood.

The Venetian Islands are not part of the advisory.