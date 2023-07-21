84º

LIVE

Local News

Broward man wins $1 million playing Lottery scratch-off game at Publix

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, Florida Lottery
Gold Rush limited scratch-off game (Florida Lottery)

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County man won the $1 million prize after playing the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday.

According to Lottery officials. Thomas Chernick, 37, of Fort Lauderdale, chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Chernick purchased his winning ticket from Publix, located at 2633 Dixie Hwy in Wilton Manors.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $20 Scratch-Off game, GOLD RUSH LIMITED, launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “Additionally, this ticket is filled with more than 33,000 prizes of $1,000 to $100,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-2.65.”

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email