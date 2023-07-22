88º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Miami police respond to barricaded subject following alleged assault incident

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami, Miami-Dade County, Crime

MIAMI – Miami police responded to reports of a subject who barricaded themselves inside of a structure in the city’s Allapattah area early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. near 28th Terrace and Northwest 19th Avenue.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, a person allegedly threatened to assault another victim and then fled upon officers’ arrival.

Delva said the person may be inside of the location and detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ryan Mackey is our newest digital journalist at WPLG. He is New York born and South Florida raised.

email