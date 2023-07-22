Miami police respond to barricaded subject following alleged assault incident

MIAMI – Miami police responded to reports of a subject who barricaded themselves inside of a structure in the city’s Allapattah area early Saturday morning.

The incident was reported between the hours of 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. near 28th Terrace and Northwest 19th Avenue.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, a person allegedly threatened to assault another victim and then fled upon officers’ arrival.

Delva said the person may be inside of the location and detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No other information has been released at this time.