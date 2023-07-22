WATCH: Boat bursts into flames at Coconut Grove marina

COCONUT GROVE, Fla. – Authorities responded to a boat fire at a marina in Coconut Grove Friday night.

Dispatchers with Miami Fire Rescue told Local 10 News that firefighters responded to the scene of a boat fire around 9:30 p.m. near the 2500 block of South Bay Shore Drive.

“It took a little time to put extra sections of hose together, but we were able to set that up quickly and the combination of the fireboat and the crews that were on the marina were able to keep that fire from spreading,” said Cpt. Ignatius Carroll, a Miami Fire Rescue spokesperson.

There were no injuries reported in the incident and authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.

A Local 10 viewer sent cellphone video of the boat bursting into flames, which you can watch at the top of the page.

Local 10 News assignment desk editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story.