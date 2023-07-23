DeSantis considering legal action against But Light parent company

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA - JULY 17: Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks at the 2023 Christians United for Israel summit on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. For this year's summit, CUFI hosts 2024 Republican presidential candidates hopefuls to speak amidst other pro-Israel activists. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has his sights set on But Light.

DeSantis is urging the state’s pension fund manager to consider legal action against Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch.

It comes after recent conservative backlash to the company’s social media campaign launch that promoted Bud Light with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

DeSantis said that “all cards are on the table” because he says the “staggering losses” Anheuser-Busch suffered could affect state investments.