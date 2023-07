MIAMI – Police asked for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy who has since been located.

Kemarien Branton had last been seen in the Little Haiti on Saturday.

Police described Branton as 4-foot-9, 105 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He had last been seen wearing a white shirt and black basketball shorts, but no shoes.

Police said Branton was found in good health.