Florida’s spiny lobster sport mini-season starts Wednesday

Grab your net and tickle stick. Florida’s spiny lobster sport mini-season will begin at midnight Wednesday, July 26 and will run through Thursday, July 28.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has several rules for the season which include:

A daily limit of six lobsters per person for Monroe County and Biscayne National Park. Possession limits are enforced on and off the water.

minimum size limit of 3″ per carapace. limit of 3″ per carapace. Click here to find out how to measure a spiny lobster

Night diving is only permitted in Monroe County during the sport season.

permit by Divers must get their spiny lobsterby visiting this link before they head out on the water.

. (FWC)

Harvest of lobster is prohibited in John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park, Everglades National Park, Dry Tortugas National Park, no-take areas in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, in the Biscayne Bay/Card Sound Lobster Sanctuary, and in the five Coral Reef Protection Areas in Biscayne National Park

For more information about the season, click on this link.

The regular commercial and recreational lobster season starts Aug. 6 and runs through March 31, 2024.