Miami police investigate possible armed robbery aboard yacht

MIAMI – Miami police are investigating after responding to reports of an armed person aboard a yacht Sunday night.

The incident was reported just before 9 p.m. near 114 SW N. River Drive.

Authorities believe the situation may have been a possible robbery.

Video shows police patrol boats surrounding the large boat that was docked near The Wharf.

The popular spot was packed with people at the time.

Cellphone video from a Wharf patron shows the moment police zeroed in on the yacht.

A person who claims to know the yacht’s owner says someone had paid thousands of dollars to charter the boat, but demanded the money back at gunpoint.

More cellphone video shows people on the yacht with their hands up as police moved in.

A witness told Local 10 News he was having a drink with friends when he watched police swarm the yacht.

“All of a sudden, there was a police boat that came to the front. People were raising their hands, so we were wondering what’s going on,” Terence Quek said.

The Wharf was evacuated as police investigated the situation.

Police have not yet confirmed whether anyone was arrested or confirmed the details leading up to the incident.