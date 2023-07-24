Officers respond to Southwest Ranches Cuban restaurant after victim injured in shooting

Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Broward County.

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in Broward County.

Sky 10 was over the scene surrounding Romeu’s Cuban Restaurant along Southwest 160th Avenue in Southwest Ranches.

One person was shot in the leg and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

Witnesses told Local 10 News that the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people.

The plaza’s parking lot was roped off with crime scene tape as authorities continued to investigate.

Police have not provided any information on the status of the victim but did say they were in contact with the suspect.

Officers have not said whether there will be any arrests.