Dolphins report to training camp as WR Tyreek Hill reaches settlement after alleged marina assault

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The 2023 NFL season is officially underway for the Miami Dolphins as the team reported to training camp Tuesday morning.

It was the first official day that players were required to attend meetings and then report to the team’s practice facility in Miami Gardens before they will be able to hit the field on Wednesday.

The Dolphins made some big additions during the offseason and also resigned some of their own players that helped the team reach the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Their biggest addition of the offseason was acquiring Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is considered to be one of the best defensive backs in the entire league.

Ramsey and fellow cornerback Xavien Howard shared their thoughts on the potential of the team and the national hype they’re receiving.

“We’ve got to do the work first, the work comes first,” said Ramsey. “When you put the work in, you don’t really worry about none of that. You don’t really worry about what other people say. You know what you’ve done to prepare, and you just stand on that. Whether it works out for you or not, you know that you put the work in.”

“The first thing when Jalen got here, one thing he said when we’re working out and he seen the guys around us, he was like, ‘Man, this team has got way more players and better players on this team than where I was at.’ So I think we start from there. We believe in each other and approach every day and win every day as a group,” said Howard.

Tyreek Hill latest

The Dolphins had no comments for the media after their star wide receiver Tyreek Hill reached a settlement this week with a man he allegedly hit at Haulover Marina in June.

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18, at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” Evan Feldman, the attorney for an employee of Kelley Fleet Inc., and Julius Collins, the attorney for Hill, said in a joint statement provided to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

It remains unclear if the NFL will suspend and/or fine Hill as their investigation into the incident continues.