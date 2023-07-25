85º

Fire inside Lauderhill home displaces 8 people, including 4 children

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Broward County, Lauderhill

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – First responders rushed to a burning home in Lauderhill on Monday evening.

Firefighters said they arrived to the single family home and found heavy smoke coming from inside.

According to authorities, residents alerted firefighters to an elderly woman who was trapped inside, and she was rescued through a window.

The woman was taken to Broward Health Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation, authorities said.

Four adults and four children who were living inside the home will be assisted by the American Red Cross.

