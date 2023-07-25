‘Jealous’ mechanic shoots colleague for doing more work than him, Miami police say

MIAMI – A shooting at an AutoZone in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood was the result of a mechanic’s jealousy over getting less work than a fellow car repairman, according to police.

Authorities arrested Desrick C. Oliver, of Margate, on multiple charges Monday.

According to a Miami Police Department arrest report, the shooting happened just after 2 p.m. Thursday at the auto parts chain’s location at Northwest Seventh Avenue and 54th Street, just west of Interstate 95.

Police said following an argument, Oliver fired multiple shots at the victim as he worked on a car, striking him in the chest and leg. The wounded mechanic was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center and survived.

The victim’s customer told police she was with her daughter at the time of the shooting and grabbed the young girl and ran for cover as shots rang out, police said.

Citing multiple witnesses, police said the dispute stemmed from Oliver being “jealous” of the victim, who did more mechanical work than the 33-year-old suspect.

Police said Oliver, who took off following the shooting, knew his fellow mechanic for more than a year. The MPD report doesn’t specify whether the two worked independently or on behalf of a company.

Authorities said they located Oliver near the AutoZone on Monday night and took him into custody. A statement he made to detectives was redacted from the arrest report.

The Jamaican national was being held without bond in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on charges of attempted murder, child neglect causing no great bodily harm, discharging a firearm in public and criminal mischief.