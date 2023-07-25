Miami man wins $1 million playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game

MIAMI – A Miami man won the top $2 million prize after playing the Bonus Cashword scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday.

Ryan Rahma, 24, claimed his winnings at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee and chose to receive the one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.

According to the Florida Lottery, Rahma purchased his winning ticket from Biscayne Gas, located at 5402 Biscayne Boulevard.

The store will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

“The $10 game, $2,000,000 Bonus Cashword, launched in May and features eight top prizes of $2 million and 20 second-tier prizes of $100,000!” the Florida Lottery said in a news release. “The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.12.”