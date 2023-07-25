New flavor adding some ‘tang’ to Skittles rainbow

Skittles is adding some tang to their rainbow with a new flavor.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The new flavor will be released to celebrate National mustard Day on Aug. 5th.

We're going all out this #MustardDay with our Limited Edition French's Mustard Skittles



Click here to learn more: https://t.co/AleSp6pxup pic.twitter.com/ntNcWqOA5f — French's (@Frenchs) July 25, 2023

It will be available in select cities, as the company hands out samples during stops in the “Mustard Mobile” vintage bus in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York City.

For more details about the stops and how to try the mustard flavored Skittles for yourself, click on this link.