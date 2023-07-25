89º

New flavor adding some ‘tang’ to Skittles rainbow

Veronica Crespo, Digital Journalist

Limited edition Mustard Skittles (Copyright: French's)

Skittles is adding some tang to their rainbow with a new flavor.

The candy has partnered with French’s to make a tangy mustard-flavored Skittle.

The new flavor will be released to celebrate National mustard Day on Aug. 5th.

It will be available in select cities, as the company hands out samples during stops in the “Mustard Mobile” vintage bus in Atlanta, Washington D.C. and New York City.

For more details about the stops and how to try the mustard flavored Skittles for yourself, click on this link.

