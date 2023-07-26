2 hospitalized following house fire in northeast Miami-Dade, neighbors say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A house fire in northeast Miami-Dade sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning, neighbors in the area told Local 10 News.

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Northeast 163rd Street.

According to residents in the area, one victim was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Local 10′s cameras also captured what appeared to be a burned vehicle at the scene.

It’s unclear if the victims were inside that vehicle or inside the home when the fire started.

