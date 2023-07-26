86º

Diver hit by boat off Boca Chita Key, airlifted to hospital

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Boca Chita Key, Miami-Dade County
A diver is loaded into a medical helicopter following a boat crash off Boca Chita Key Wednesday afternoon. (WPLG)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A diver was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center after being hit by a boat off Boca Chita Key Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue crews were seen loading the diver into a medical helicopter at around 2:25 p.m.

The diver suffered shoulder and ankle injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Authorities haven’t elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Boca Chita Key is about 10 miles south of Key Biscayne, within Biscayne National Park.

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

