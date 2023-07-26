Diver hit by boat off Boca Chita Key, airlifted to hospital

A diver is loaded into a medical helicopter following a boat crash off Boca Chita Key Wednesday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A diver was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center after being hit by a boat off Boca Chita Key Wednesday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police and fire rescue crews were seen loading the diver into a medical helicopter at around 2:25 p.m.

The diver suffered shoulder and ankle injuries, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Authorities haven’t elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Boca Chita Key is about 10 miles south of Key Biscayne, within Biscayne National Park.